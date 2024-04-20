Flaherty allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over six innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out 10 during the win over Minnesota.
Flaherty was tagged with a two-run shot in the first inning but turned in four shutout frames after that. The Twins later pushed across two unearned runs in the sixth. Flaherty's produced a terrific 30:3 K:BB through 24.1 innings this season. That 11.1 K/9 is currently a career-high and his first time producing a double-digit number in that category since the 2020 campaign. He also set a new season high with 19 whiffs. Flaherty is currently in line to take the mound in Tampa Bay next week.
