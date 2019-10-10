Flaherty (1-1) earned the win with six innings of one-run ball, giving up four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in Wednesday's 13-1 win over the Braves in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

Flaherty was spotted 10 -- yes, 10 -- runs by his offense in the top of the first but certainly did his part nonetheless. A solo home run by Josh Donaldson in the fourth inning accounted for the lone Atlanta run. The 23-year-old Flaherty was dominant throughout the regular season and posted a 2.76 ERA with a 16:2 K:BB ratio over 13 innings in his two NLDS starts. Flaherty and the Cardinals await either the Dodgers or Nationals in the National League Championship Series.