Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out eight in loss to Reds
Flaherty (4-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight as the Cardinals fell 7-3 to the Reds.
The right-hander continues to have trouble keeping the ball in the park, giving up two more homers to boost his HR/9 on the season to 1.4. Despite that, Flaherty will carry a still-solid 3.28 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Rockies.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Fans nine in win over Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Logs five scoreless frames in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Exits early amid struggles•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Serves up two homers in third loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 13 in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...