Flaherty (4-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out eight as the Cardinals fell 7-3 to the Reds.

The right-hander continues to have trouble keeping the ball in the park, giving up two more homers to boost his HR/9 on the season to 1.4. Despite that, Flaherty will carry a still-solid 3.28 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Rockies.