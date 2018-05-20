Gyorko went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday.

Gyorko has shown a penchant for timely hitting recently, as he now has six RBI over the last four games. That includes back-to-back contests in which he's driven in two runs apiece, and notably, he's accomplished that production without any extra-base hits. Despite having been charged with two throwing errors Saturday, Gyorko figures to continue seeing the majority of work at shortstop in the absence of Paul DeJong (hand), Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.