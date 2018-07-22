Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Sitting out again
Gyorko (illness) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
Gyorko didn't suit up for either end of Saturday's doubleheader while battling the illness, and it appears he's still feeling under the weather a day later. Matt Carpenter will shift over to third base to cover for Gyorko's absence, paving the way for Jose Martinez to pick up a start at first base.
