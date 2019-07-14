Manager Mike Shildt said Gyorko (back/calf/wrist) won't be re-evaluated for another month, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gyorko landed on the injured list with a lower-back strain in early June, suffered a calf injury while rehabbing and then underwent wrist surgery June 22. The 30-year-old may not return prior to September since he should require a lengthy rehab stint to get back up to speed once he's cleared.