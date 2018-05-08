Cardinals' John Brebbia: Back in majors
Brebbia was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
The call-up is Brebbia's third of the season. In his two previous stints with the Cardinals this year, he's thrown five scoreless innings, striking out seven without walking a batter. He'll take over a low-leverage role from Ryan Sherriff, who was optioned to Memphis in a corresponding move.
