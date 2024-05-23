King (1-1) pitched two scoreless and hitless innings, walking one and striking out one while earning the win Wednesday over the Orioles.

King provided much-needed length out of the bullpen following a rain delay that ended starter Kyle Gibson's day after four innings. King has kept runs off the board in six of his nine outings since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in early May. He's at a 2.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB over 12.2 innings while adding two holds and a blown save across 11 appearances. King isn't a regular part of the Cardinals' high-leverage mix, so his fantasy appeal remains low.