King (0-1) allowed a run on one hit and struck out two over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

King didn't make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, but he was first in line for a call-up when Riley O'Brien (forearm) went on the injured list Sunday. King's season debut went poorly, as he inherited a runner from Andre Pallante and then gave up the game-deciding home run to Max Muncy in the eighth inning. Last season, King posted a 3.62 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB over 37.1 innings between the Rangers and the Cardinals while adding 12 holds in 35 appearances. He's not expected to be part of the high-leverage mix, and his poor first impression Sunday is likely enough to keep him in a middle-innings role going forward.