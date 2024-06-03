King (2-1) pitched a perfect inning and earned the extra-inning win over the Phillies on Sunday.

King got a look in a high-leverage spot, and he kept the game scoreless with a spotless ninth inning. The Cardinals took the lead in the 10th and Ryan Helsley closed it out. King hasn't allowed an earned run over his last 10 innings, though he's given up three unearned runs in that span. He's pitched to a strong 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 18 innings while adding three holds and a blown save in 2024.