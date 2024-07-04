King (3-1) got the win in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Pirates. He pitched two innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits.

After pitching a clean ninth, the 29-year-old gave up a pair of two-out singles in the 10th, but manager Oliver Marmol showed trust by letting King finish off the game. The lefty reliever got off to a strong start this season with a 1.33 ERA over his first 20.1 innings, but has struggled as of late with a 5.25 ERA in his last 12 innings. His sharp command remains his calling card, as he's only walked four batters all season and will carry a 2.78 ERA and 1.14 WHIP into his next outing.