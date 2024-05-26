Romero (2-0) allowed three hits and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday over the Cubs.

Romero became the pitcher of record after the Cardinals rallied for the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. While this was a bit of a shaky performance, Romero was able to post his ninth scoreless appearance over 11 outings in May. The southpaw is at a 1.35 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 26:4 K:BB while adding 17 holds and one blown save through 26.2 innings. He's the Cardinals' top lefty reliever and continues to feature in a setup role.