Romero (2-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and struck out two over one inning, taking the loss and a blown save versus the Astros on Monday.

Romero allowed just two runs over 13 innings in May, but he won't fare as well in June after this brutal outing. He was responsible for an Alex Bregman solo shot and a two-run home run by Yainer Diaz as part of the Astros' comeback. Even with the poor appearance, Romero has a 2.10 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB with 18 holds and two blown saves through 30 innings. The southpaw is unlikely to be removed from a setup role after just one bad outing, so he should still be a steady source of holds and solid strikeout numbers.