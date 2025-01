Romero agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

Romero ended the season on the injured list with a forearm issue but resumed throwing early in the offseason and should be healthy for the start of spring training. The left-hander racked up 30 holds and one save with a 3.36 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 51:16 K:BB across 59 innings last year.