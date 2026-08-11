Brewers' JoJo Romero: Targeting late-August return

Romero (abdomen) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list before the end of August, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Romero was dealt from the Cardinals to the Brewers at the deadline, but he's been on the shelf since July 14 due to appendicitis. While initial injury updates while he was with the Cardinals pointed to a mid-August return, McCalvy notes that Romero still needs to successfully make it through several side sessions and a rehab assignment, which should set him up for his Milwaukee debut before the end of the month.