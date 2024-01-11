Watch Now:

Romero agreed to a one-year contact with the Cardinals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.

The 27-year-old southpaw is coming off his best big-league season, in which he registered a 3.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 36.2 innings. Romero should work as the Cardinals' top lefty reliever in 2024.

