Romero agreed to a one-year contact with the Cardinals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.
The 27-year-old southpaw is coming off his best big-league season, in which he registered a 3.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 36.2 innings. Romero should work as the Cardinals' top lefty reliever in 2024.
