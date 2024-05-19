Romero (1-0) allowed a run on three hits over one inning, taking a blown save but earning the win Saturday versus the Red Sox. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Romero gave up a game-tying RBI double to Rob Refsnyder in the eighth inning, but the Cardinals answered with a five-run rally in their half of the frame. This was just the fourth run Romero's allowed all year, and just the third time he's given up multiple hits in an appearance. The southpaw has been excellent in a setup role with a 1.54 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB while adding 15 holds through 23.1 innings. Romero hasn't had a chance to challenge closer Ryan Helsley for the ninth inning yet, as the back end of the Cardinals' bullpen has been one of the team's few positives in 2024.