Romero (3-1) struck out one and hit one batter in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the win over the Rockies on Friday.

After his Monday meltdown versus the Astros, Romero has bounced back with a pair of scoreless outings. There's been little reason to worry about the southpaw this year, as he's pitched to a 1.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 32:4 K:BB over 32 innings. He's added 19 holds and two blown saves while operating in a setup role, often bridging to closer Ryan Helsley. Romero's impressive control has been fueled by his slider, which he's thrown 33.5 percent of the time. Opponents are batting just .048 off the pitch, which he's generated a 44.4 percent whiff rate on this year, per Statcast.