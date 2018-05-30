Hicks fired two perfect innings in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday, recording four strikeouts.

Approximately one week ago, Hicks expressed a commitment to incorporating more off-speed pitches into his repertoire, partly in an attempt to get more swings and misses and make his triple-digit fastball and sinker even more effective. He's subsequently recorded seven strikeouts over the 5.2 innings covering his last four appearances, with three of Tuesday's punchouts coming courtesy of the slider he's actively trying to deploy more often, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.