Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Earns promotion to majors
Fernandez had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Fernandez will join the big-league club after posting a 1.31 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 20.2 innings this season at Triple-A. Adalberto Mejia was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
