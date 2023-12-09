Watch Now:

Fernandez signed with the NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines on Saturday.

Fernandez elected to become a free agent after spending 2023 with the Blue Jays' and Nationals' Triple-A affiliates. He put up a 5.37 ERA and 1.72 WHIP through 58.2 innings in the minors, and he'll now look to hone his craft overseas.

