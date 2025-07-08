Mets' Junior Fernandez: Inks minors deal with Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets signed Fernandez to a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Fernandez had been at Triple-A Omaha in the Royals organization, where he held a 4.93 ERA and 53:26 K:BB over 38.1 frames. The 28-year-old hasn't seen any action at the big-league level since 2022 but will give the Mets some experienced relief depth at Triple-A Syracuse.
