Fernandez was called up to Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com reports.

Fernandez transitioned to a relief role with High-A Palm Beach this year and hadn't allowed a run across 9.2 innings of work at the time of this promotion. The 21-year-old sported a 1.20 WHIP to go along with three saves and a 7:2 K:BB. This will mark his first opportunity at the Double-A level.

