Fernandez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
The 24-year-old was sent to the minors Tuesday but will rejoin the Cardinals with Miles Mikolas (forearm) heading back to the injured list. Fernandez surrendered three runs over one inning during his lone appearance of the season.
