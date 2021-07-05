Whitley (back) has fired a pair of perfect innings during which he's recorded four strikeouts in his last two rehab appearances for Double-A Springfield.
The recovering right-hander was bounced around badly in his first rehab appearance Tuesday, but he regrouped nicely during his subsequent pair of outings Friday and Sunday. Given that he's been on the injured list from over a month at this point, it's possible the Cardinals opt to afford Whitley at least one appearance at Triple-A Memphis before they take the step of activating him.
