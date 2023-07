Whitley was released by the Cardinals on Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Whitley showed some promise in the St. Louis bullpen between 2020-2021, but he struggled at the major-league level last year and had posted a rough 5.19 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 43.1 innings of relief this season at Triple-A Memphis. The 28-year-old right-hander will look to latch on with a new organization.