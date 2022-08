Whitley (undisclosed) has made two appearances since being activated from Triple-A Memphis' injured list. He's allowed an unearned run on two walks and struck out three in 1.2 innings.

Whitley figures to remain at Memphis for a while, as he owns a 5.79 ERA and 1.86 WHIP through 14 innings at the Triple-A level this year. He began the season as part of the Cardinals' bullpen and has seen two stints in the majors this year, but he'll need to be more effective to be considered for a call-up.