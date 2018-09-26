Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hitless in return to action

Wong (hamstring) went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Wong had returned from a two-game absence in a pinch-hit capacity Monday, but Tuesday marked his first start since his latest bout with his problematic hamstrings. The second baseman reportedly may also need offseason knee surgery to remove floating cartilage in his left knee, so his health remains an ongoing challenge. However, his improved offensive profile over the second half of the season offers plenty of reason for optimism, as Wong's .314 average since the Midsummer Classic qualifies as a 101-point improvement over the .213 figure he generated prior to the All-Star break.

