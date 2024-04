Wong signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Wong was cut by the Orioles ahead of Opening Day after batting just .185 during spring training. He'll now attempt to carve out a role for himself with the Diamondbacks but will need to re-establish himself in Triple-A after slashing .183/.256/.263 in the majors last season.