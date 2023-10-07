Wong is listed on the Dodgers' roster for the NL Divisional Series, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Wong has gone 9-for-30 with two homers and eight RBI since being picked up by Los Angeles in August. He likely won't get many starting reps in the postseason behind Mookie Betts, but he's emerged as a solid pinch hit option off the bench.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kolten Wong: Three hits off bench•
-
Dodgers' Kolten Wong: Homers off bench Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Kolten Wong: Swipes two bags Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Kolten Wong: Homers in first game with new team•
-
Dodgers' Kolten Wong: Selected to active roster•
-
Dodgers' Kolten Wong: Latches on with Dodgers•