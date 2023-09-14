Wong went hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Padres.

Wong didn't start the game, but the Dodgers subbed out Mookie Betts late in the game. Wong ended up getting an at-bat in the ninth inning and broke up the Padres' shutout with his solo shot, his second homer and third hit over eight games with the Dodgers. The second baseman is at a .170/.245/.257 slash line with four homers, 24 RBI, 23 runs scored and three stolen bases over 229 plate appearances between the Dodgers and the Mariners this season.