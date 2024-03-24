Wong was granted his release by the Orioles on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles had two days to either release Wong or add him to the big-league roster after he exercised the opt-out in his minor-league contract Friday, and the club has now made its decision. The veteran second baseman posted a .519 OPS between the Mariners and Dodgers last season and hit .185 during spring training, so he's unlikely to find much in the form of guaranteed big-league opportunities with Opening Day less than a week away.