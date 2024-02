Wong signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Orioles are already flush with infield depth, but Wong will do his best to convince them he's worthy of a spot on their Opening Day roster. Wong posted an ugly .183/.256/.263 batting line in 87 games between the Mariners and Dodgers last season but did have an .853 OPS at the latter stop.