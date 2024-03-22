Wong exercised the opt out in his minor-league contract Friday, giving the Orioles two days to either release him or add him to the big-league roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The veteran second baseman didn't appear to have much of a chance to crack Baltimore's Opening Day roster after signing as a non-roster invitee in February, but he's apparently still in the mix after the club reassigned top prospect Jackson Holliday to minor-league camp Friday. Wong didn't exactly put his best foot forward during spring training and had a .587 OPS in 31 plate appearances, which is only marginally better than last season's .183/.256/.263 slash line.