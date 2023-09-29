Wong went 3-for-3 off the bench in Thursday's 14-5 loss to the Rockies.

Mookie Betts was taken out of the game once the Dodgers fell far behind, and Wong stepped up to lead the team in hits despite not starting the contest. Wong has two multi-hit efforts over his last three games, but those are his only such games since joining the Dodgers. He's slashing .186/.259/.267 through 85 contests between Los Angeles and Seattle, though he's at a .333/.387/.556 slash line in a limited sample (31 plate appearances) with the Dodgers.