Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not in Friday's lineup

Wong (back) is out of the lineup against the Brewers on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wong will miss a fourth straight game due to nagging back problems that have plagued him for a majority of this past month. In his place, Greg Garcia is set to start at the keystone while batting atop the order.

