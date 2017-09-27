Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out again Wednesday
Wong (back) is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday.
Wong will be held out for the second straight game while dealing with back tightness, an injury that has plagued him for basically all of September. In his place, Matt Carpenter slides over to man the keystone while Jose Martinez draws a start at first. Wong should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
