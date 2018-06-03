Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Smacks game-winning homer Saturday
Wong went 1-for-3 with a walk-off solo home run in a win over the Pirates on Saturday.
After Bud Norris had surrendered a game-tying solo shot to Austin Meadows in the top half of the ninth, Wong stepped up with a 382-foot blast to right field to lead off the home half of the frame and send the Cardinals home winners. It was the 27-year-old's first round tripper since May 18, and it represented a rare highlight in what has been a dreadful first two months-plus of the season for Wong. His line remains a dreadful .179/.279/.306 over 157 plate appearances, although a .187 BABIP that's bound to eventually rise is undoubtedly playing a significant role in his struggles.
