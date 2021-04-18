Kim allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning four across three innings Saturday against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Kim was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's start, and while the veteran left-hander was unable to pitch past the third, it's fair to say the Cardinals are being cautious with him -- he only tossed 68 pitches (42 strikes) before departing the contest. The 32-year-old left-hander finished the 2020 MLB regular season with a sparkling 1.62 ERA to go along with a 1.03 WHIP and a 24:12 K:BB over 39 frames..