Nootbaar went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Brewers.

Nootbaar has homered in each of the last two games, but he's batting just .184 (7-for-38) with five extra-base hits over his last 10 contests. The outfielder is up to three homers through 24 contests on the year, with the recent increase in power helping to make up for an overall lack of success at the plate. He's slashing .184/.290/.356 with nine RBI, eight runs scored, six doubles and two stolen bases through 101 plate appearances. Nootbaar continues to split time between left field and right field depending on where Brendan Donovan plays.