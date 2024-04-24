Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Nootbaar doubled in his final at-bat of the contest to send home Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, giving the Cardinals a 4-1 lead. It was only the left fielder's fourth multi-base hit of the season, though he's now driven in two runs in two of his last three games. Nootbaar has also hit safely in six of his last seven contests, but is still yet to put together a multi-hit performance.