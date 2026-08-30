Nootbaar went 1-for-1 with a grand slam in a 7-1 win over the Giants in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Nootbaar wasn't in the starting lineup for the matinee, but he delivered the game's biggest hit off the bench as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He also went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in the nightcap, which the Diamondbacks lost 7-2. Nootbaar has hit safely in his last four games, going 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits and six RBI in that span. For the season, he's batting .233 with a .714 OPS, six homers, 12 doubles, one triple, 27 RBI, 29 runs scored and two stolen bases over 68 contests between Arizona and St. Louis.