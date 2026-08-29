Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a second run scored in Friday's 10-6 win over the Giants.

This was Nootbaar's best game in an Arizona uniform and just his second multi-hit effort since he was acquired from the Cardinals. He's batting just .211 (12-for-57) with two homers, three doubles and six RBI over 18 games since the trade. The rough stretch has him down to a .228 average and .687 OPS with five homers, 22 RBI, 28 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases over 66 contests this season.