Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

After being left out of the lineup against righty Peter Lambert in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros, the left-handed-hitting Nootbaar will now sit against a left-hander (Noah Cameron) in the series opener versus the Royals. The Diamondbacks will turn to Lourdes Gurriel at designated hitter in place of Nootbaar, who is hitting .230 with three home runs, one stolen base, 12 RBI and seven runs in 25 games with Arizona since being acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 3.