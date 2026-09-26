Nootbaar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored in Friday's 11-4 win over the Padres.

Nootbaar set the tone, ambushing Casey Mize on the first pitch of the game. Nootbaar has gone 6-for-15 (.400) over his last four games, though the homer accounted for his first RBI since Sept. 14. The outfielder is batting .241 with a .728 OPS, eight homers, 32 RBI, 38 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple and two stolen bases across 88 games between the Diamondbacks and the Cardinals this year.

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