Nootbaar went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

Nootbaar was one of five Cardinals with multiple hits in the contest, but it still wasn't enough to break the team out of its skid. The outfielder has gone 8-for-35 (.229) in May, adding four RBI and three extra-base hits in that span. He's still struggling overall with a .198/.294/.354 slash line through 110 plate appearances. Nootbaar has added three home runs, two stolen bases, 11 RBI and eight runs scored, and he appears to have a near-everyday role in the outfield since most of the rest of the Cardinals aren't hitting much better than he is.