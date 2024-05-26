Nootbaar went 3-for-5 with a triple, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

Nootbaar had gone 1-for-8 during the Cardinals' three-game series versus the Orioles earlier in the week. He broke out of the short slump with a strong Saturday that included an RBI triple, which gave St. Louis a big enough lead for the win. The outfielder doesn't offer a ton of speed -- the triple was his first of the year to go with three steals. He's added a .227/.338/.409 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBI and 14 runs scored over 155 plate appearances.