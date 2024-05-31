Manager Oli Marmol said Friday that Nootbar (oblique) is expected to miss several weeks, John Denton of MLB.com

On top of what seems to be a multi-week absence, Nootbar will need at least a week-long rehab assignment in the minors, meaning the 26-year-old may miss the entirety of June. While he's sidelined, Alec Burleson should serve as St. Louis' everyday right fielder while Matt Carpenter should see the brunt of the DH work.