Manager Oli Marmol said Friday that Nootbar (oblique) is expected to miss several weeks, John Denton of MLB.com
On top of what seems to be a multi-week absence, Nootbar will need at least a week-long rehab assignment in the minors, meaning the 26-year-old may miss the entirety of June. While he's sidelined, Alec Burleson should serve as St. Louis' everyday right fielder while Matt Carpenter should see the brunt of the DH work.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Lands on IL with oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Exits with apparent side issue•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Takes part in light running Monday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Remains out Monday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Scratched with hamstring issue•