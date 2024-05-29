Nootbaar was removed in the bottom of the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Reds with an apparent left side injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits before being lifted from the game.

Nootbaar grimaced on a check swing during a plate appearance in the seventh inning. He initially remained in the game after reaching on an infield single before eventually being pulled prior to the bottom of the eighth inning. The Cardinals could have more information on Nootbaar's condition after the game.