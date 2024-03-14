Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Nootbaar (ribs) will have his progress re-evaluated by doctors Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Marmol noted that Nootbaar was able to do some rotational exercises Wednesday and "feels better every day." However, the skipper added that the discomfort in Nootbaar's ribs is still lingering, and a timetable for his return to game action won't become clear until he's able to swing a bat pain-free. Nootbaar appears to be trending toward beginning the season on the injured list, but the Cardinals haven't officially ruled him out for Opening Day just yet.